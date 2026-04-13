Lebanese Infant Slain in Israeli Strike on Her Father’s Funeral in Tyre

By Jason Ditz – Antiwar.com

An Israeli strike on a funeral in the Tyre district of Abbasiyeh killed four people from the same family over the weekend, including infant Taleen Saeed, who was under two years old and was there for her father’s funeral.

Saeed’s father was killed on Wednesday, during an attack on her family home in the village of Srifa. The attack was one of hundreds of Israeli strikes carried out on Wednesday, the first day of the ceasefire, which killed hundreds of people across Lebanon.

The funeral wasn’t just for her father, but for multiple other family members also killed in the strikes. Her father was slain along with six others in that strike, and then Taleen and three other relatives were killed in the attack on the funeral.

Multiple members of the Saeed family were wounded in the attack on the Srifa home, and multiple more were wounded in the funeral strike. This brings the toll to 11 killed and numerous others wounded between the strikes, and with the Saeed family still needing to hold a funeral for the people killed in the last funeral, leaving open the question of whether that funeral will be targeted as well.

The real open question though is why the home in Srifa was targeted in the first place, let along the attack on the funeral for the people killed in Srifa. While Israel is increasingly lionizing their attacks as being about fighting Hezbollah, and tends to label anyone they happen to kill as a Hezbollah figure, they have yet to comment at all on the Srifa strike to try to justify it, nor have they attempted to label Taleen and her relatives, killed at the funeral, as anything to do with Hezbollah either.

As Israel has escalated the rate of attacks in the past week, since the ceasefire was announced, they’ve been killing a larger number of people per day, and subsequently are giving less time to explaining each individual killing. Taleen Saeed’s death will likely remain unjustified.