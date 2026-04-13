These are the Guatemalan jews that were raided for child trafficking.
160 children saved were saved from these degenerates. pic.twitter.com/7Ry3OsgPMI
— Musafir (@MusafirNafar) April 12, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
These are the Guatemalan jews that were raided for child trafficking.
160 children saved were saved from these degenerates. pic.twitter.com/7Ry3OsgPMI
— Musafir (@MusafirNafar) April 12, 2026
One thought on “These are the Guatemalan jews that were raided for child trafficking. 160 children saved were saved from these degenerates.”
Didn’t even have to watch the video to know this child trafficking cult is Lev Tahor, founded in Israel. And not just in Guatemala either, but in other Central and South American nations. And maybe even in the US.