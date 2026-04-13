One thought on “These are the Guatemalan jews that were raided for child trafficking. 160 children saved were saved from these degenerates.

  1. Didn’t even have to watch the video to know this child trafficking cult is Lev Tahor, founded in Israel. And not just in Guatemala either, but in other Central and South American nations. And maybe even in the US.

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