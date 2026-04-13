Mark Levin and Jonathan Pollard Push for Nuking Iran

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Fox News host Mark Levin and US-born Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard are both pushing for their respective governments to use nuclear weapons against Iran.

Levin and Pollard are connected through Levin’s stepson, David Milstein, who the New York Times revealed in Nov 2025 held a “friendly” secret meeting with Pollard at the US Embassy in Jerusalem together with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

Last Sunday, I highlighted how Levin seemed to be trying to implant in President Trump’s brain that he should use nuclear weapons against Iran to avoid high US military casualties:

Tucker Carlson, responding to same clip, made the same point on his show a day later:

On his show Saturday, Levin went even further and made it blatantly obvious he is indeed lobbying Trump to use nukes (all while insisting he wasn’t, of course).

As I wrote on X:

“[In order to get the Japanese to surrender], we dropped two atomic bombs.” Mark Levin is continuing to urge Trump to use nuclear weapons against Iran—all while insisting he’s not. Levin opened his show tonight by urging Trump not to negotiate a “deal” with Iran but a “surrender.” He then had Dr. Brian Cox on to ask him if using nuclear weapons is “legal today under the laws of war.” “I’m taking that as a possible yes,” Levin says after Cox (who is a big Israel defender) suggests it may be. “I think it would be very helpful to go back and read the terms of surrender from the Japanese…because the Japanese were dug in, even after dropping two atomic bombs, and it took a lot of pressure—even after that—to get them to surrender,” he says to end the show.

Levin does all his shows for an audience of one, and Trump has made clear with his own public proclamations on Truth Social that he is Levin’s biggest fan.

Trump’s threat that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again” was clearly meant to imply he may use nukes, and it followed Levin not-so-subtly urging him to do just that.

For his part, Pollard is calling on Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government to use nuclear weapons against Iran and the Houthis.

As I wrote on X:

US-born Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard—whom Trump let flee the US to “make Aliyah” in Israel—is lobbying for Israel to use nuclear weapons to return Iran to “the Stone Age.” He also says Israel should drop a neutron bomb or atomic bomb on the Houthis during one of their massive rallies in Sanaa. Keep in mind as you watch these psychotic rants that Amb. Mike Huckabee and David Milstein (Mark Levin’s stepson) met secretly with Pollard at the US Embassy in Jerusalem last year on friendly terms. (This is an 80-minute interview that I’ve edited down to 6 minutes. Israel Ellis pushes back in the full interview and says he opposes nuking Iran, though Pollard was unmoved.)

Note how similar Levin, Pollard and Trump all sound.

The problem with nuking Iran is not only that it would be a wholly unjustified massive escalation and heinous war crime, but also that this entire war was justified as a way to stop Iran’s “mad mullahs” from getting nukes. Both Trump and Levin have insisted that Iran is run by religious fanatics who would have nuked America or its neighbors the second they acquired a nuclear weapon.

Instead, it’s now Trump who — in a fit of rage for losing the unprovoked war he launched on behalf of Israel — is not-so-subtly threatening to use nukes against what he himself acknowledges is a non-nuclear Iran.