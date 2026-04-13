🇺🇸An American in New Jersey is surprised to see the Israeli flag
“There are 6 Israeli flags and only one American flag. Welcome to the United States of Israel!” pic.twitter.com/AHcxh6EsLo
— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) April 12, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
🇺🇸An American in New Jersey is surprised to see the Israeli flag
“There are 6 Israeli flags and only one American flag. Welcome to the United States of Israel!” pic.twitter.com/AHcxh6EsLo
— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) April 12, 2026