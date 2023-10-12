NEW: House Oversight Drops Bombshell Regarding Biden’s Classified Documents

By Chris – Trending Politics News

The House Oversight Committee released a statement detailing new findings surrounding President Biden’s handling of classified documents.

According to the statement from the GOP-led Oversight Committee, there’s evidence showing that the timeline of events, regarding the mishandling of these documents, began as early as 2021 and involved a minimum of five White House employees. Contrary to claims by President Biden’s legal team, which cited November 2, 2022, as the discovery date for these classified documents at the Penn Biden Center.

Further information from the Committee suggest that President Biden, his legal team, and White House officials concealed months of communications, planning, and coordination.

The involved parties included multiple White House officials, a former VP staffer, Penn Biden Center employees, and President Biden’s personal attorneys. Their collective efforts focused on retrieving boxes believed to contain only personal documents and materials, raising questions on why such a comprehensive effort was undertaken for seemingly inconsequential documents.

The Committee’s statement, which includes a letter addressed to Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, also highlighted concerns about the Biden Administration’s secret nuclear negotiations with Iran. Notably, the Committee is probing the administration’s apparent concealment of these details from Congress and potential violations of statutory obligations for congressional oversight.

The timing of these findings becomes more significant in light of recent attacks on Israel by Hamas, allegedly with Iran’s direct involvement, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Robert Malley, former Special Envoy for Iran (SEI), is currently under investigation for alleged mishandling of classified material. Malley, who has a history of engaging with adversarial groups like Hamas, has reportedly been suspended from his position amidst the ongoing investigation.

The letter also brings to light Ariane Tabatabai’s ties with the Iranian regime. A former member of Mr. Malley’s Iran negotiating team, Tabatabai reportedly maintained close contact with Iranian officials for years, raising significant security and ethical concerns.

The Oversight Committee has demanded a series of documents and a staff-level briefing to further their investigation into these matters.

The hunt for the Biden crime family is in full effect. Yesterday, leaked documents revealed thousands of emails between then-VP Biden and Hunter’s businesses. The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) found:

19,335 emails exchanged with Rosemont Seneca

4,243 emails exchanged with Hunter Biden

1,751 emails exchanged with Jim Biden

3,738 emails exchanged with Jim’s Lion Hall Group

The information regarding the emails was released after a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed by AF Legal was granted in court.

The GOP’s Oversight Committee took to Twitter to comment on the situation, pointing out that Joe Biden had once assured the public of an “absolute wall” between his work as an elected official and his family’s business ventures. The Committee stated, “That doesn’t match his track record. New info from the National Archives shows that Biden’s VP Office emailed with his son Hunter, his brother Jim, and both of their ‘businesses’ OVER 29,000 TIMES.”

On Sunday and Monday, President Biden quietly sat for an interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur. White House Counsel’s Office spokesman Ian Sams cited the interviews as additional proof that Biden has cooperated with the investigation from the outset.