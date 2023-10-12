BREAKING: Murdered far-left Philly activist Josh Kruger had drug-fueled sexual relationship with suspect at 15, family claims

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

The family of Robert Davis, 19, who is accused of killing Philadelphia activist Josh Kruger, 39, claims that Kruger started a drug-fueled sexual relationship with Davis when he was just 15 years old. Before Davis allegedly shot Kruger, according to the police, Davis told them that Kruger was threatening to post sexually explicit videos of him online.

The Davis family made the claims during a recent interview with The Inquirer in which they alleged that Davis, who is still at large, struggled to keep the sexual relationship hidden, which ultimately caused his life to unravel.

Detectives reportedly discovered sexually explicit photos and messages on Kruger’s phone during an investigation into his death. Authorities did not reveal if the images and messages involved Davis but called them “disturbing.” Authorities gave the evidence to the Special Victim’s Unit, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

According to Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore, investigators are looking into Kruger’s phone contents to determine further details regarding his possible cause of death. But, he claimed that Davis, who is still at large, possesses crucial information about what transpired.

“I think he could answer a lot of questions if he comes into custody and surrenders,” Vanore said. “It might help us put all this together.”

Only a few hours after Philadelphia police broke into Damica Davis’s South Philadelphia house in search of her son, Davis said her son contacted her on Friday. She added that she was pleading with him to come forward, but before the phone ended, he made a desperate attempt to defend himself, albeit he did not confess to the murder.

“He was scared,” she said. “He said ‘… He wanted me to do some stuff I didn’t want to do and if I didn’t do it, he said he was going to blackmail me.'”

Josh Kruger, 39, a leftist activist who was based in Philadelphia, was shot and killed inside his home earlier this month. Kruger had a long history of downplaying violent crime in the city, often openly mocking those who expressed concerns about homicides in Philadelphia. He was vehemently against political views that did not align with his own.

Despite Kruger’s allegations of sexually predatory behavior toward minors and controversial history of far-left activism, Kruger was praised and remembered by prominent Democrats in the city, including US Sen. John Fetterman and District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Sen. Fetterman posted about Kruger’s death of X calling it “devastating.”

“A devastating loss. Josh cared deeply about Philly and fiercely advocated for the most vulnerable communities through his journalism. He will be sorely missed. Gisele + I send our deepest condolences to Josh’s loved ones,” Fetterman said.

DA Larry Krasner also wrote a remembrance on X saying, “Josh Kruger lifted up the most vulnerable and stigmatized people in our communities – particularly unhoused people living with addiction.”

“As an openly queer writer who wrote about his own journey surviving substance use disorder and homelessness, it was encouraging to see Josh join the Kenney administration as a spokesperson for the Office of Homeless Services,” Krasner added. Davis struggled with mental health issues since he was a young child, according to Damica Davis and her older son Jaylin Reason, who disclosed the information in the interview. According to Damica, Davis frequently got into confrontations and found it difficult to manage his anger at school due in part to the absence of his biological father. His problems worsened when he started sneaking out at night and returning home high on drugs, she added, when he was approximately fifteen, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Davis reportedly informed them he was seeing an “older white woman” who “worked for the government” that he had met online.

They claimed to have seen the name “Josh” appear in messages on his phone on a regular basis. When they enquired as to Josh’s identity, Davis informed them that Josh was the woman’s homosexual brother.

Only afterward, they claimed in their conversation with him on Friday, did Davis reveal to them that he had been seeing Kruger all along.

Kruger, who worked for Philadelphia’s Office of Homeless Services from 2015 to 2020, was open about his own personal mental health struggles and revealed that he was HIV positive in 2021.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.