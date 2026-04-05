Robert Kraft turned Patriots stadium into a spy center for Israel. His Blue Square crew watches and store every post online against Jews.

!! Robert Kraft turned Patriots stadium into a spy center for Israel. His Blue Square crew watches and store every post online against Jews. We are cooked. pic.twitter.com/x0qMqcxJUu — Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) April 4, 2026 Share this: Print

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