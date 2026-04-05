!!
Robert Kraft turned Patriots stadium into a spy center for Israel.
His Blue Square crew watches and store every post online against Jews.
We are cooked. pic.twitter.com/x0qMqcxJUu
— Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) April 4, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
!!
Robert Kraft turned Patriots stadium into a spy center for Israel.
His Blue Square crew watches and store every post online against Jews.
We are cooked. pic.twitter.com/x0qMqcxJUu
— Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) April 4, 2026