UN Peacekeepers Report 1,296 Israeli Strikes in Three Days in Lebanon Despite ‘Ceasefire’

By Jason Ditz – Antiwar.com

A growing number of Israeli strikes on Lebanon has led to death tolls once again on the rise, despite what is notionally a ceasefire in place between the two countries. The UNIFIL peacekeepers documented 1,296 trajectories of projectiles fired by Israeli forces in the past 72 hours.

More than 100 strikes were recorded in the past 24 hours alone, and at least 87 people were killed by the IDF attacks over the weekend. The UNIFIL similarly noted that incidents of Israeli troops denying them freedom of movement continues on a virtual daily basis.

War monitors reported some 3,688 Israeli strikes from the beginning of the invasion to the start of May, and while May has been in a state of ceasefire throughout those numbers are only down a little bit compared to the overall rate of destruction in the war.

The Lebanese Health Ministry puts the latest death toll from the war at 2,869, along with 8,730 others wounded and between 20% and 25% of the entire Lebanese population displaced by the war.

Lebanese leaders are urging the US, which brokered the ceasefire, to do something to actually convince Israel to halt the attacks. So far there are no indications any such steps will be taken, and indeed, Israel tends to couch their strikes as retaliation for Hezbollah violating the ceasefire.

Hezbollah was not a party to the negotiated ceasefire, though they seemed to be expected to unilaterally halt all resistance to the Israeli occupation. Hezbollah, however, made clear that they would not honor a ceasefire that didn’t involve Israeli troops withdrawing from the country.