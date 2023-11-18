US Army asks troops who left over Covid mandate to come back as war looms

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

The United States Army is inviting service members to return to the branch who had been separated over the refusal of the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the US Military struggles to achieve targeted recruitment numbers due to years of “woke” political activism which has reportedly turned off its primary recruitment base.

The Army issued a recent letter to “former service members” informing them that they can apply to return to service following the rescission of the vaccine requirement. The Army had enacted forced separations for unvaccinated service members early last year, and announced in early 2023 that they had rescinded the mandate for current service members and applicants.

The letter uploaded on X reads: “Dear Former Service Member, We write to notify you of new Army guidance regarding the correction of military records for former members of the Army following rescission of the COVID-19 vaccination requirement.”

“As a result of the rescission of all current COVID-19 vaccination requirements, former Soldiers who were involuntarily separated for refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccination may request a correction of their military records from either or both the Army Discharge Review Board (ADRB) or the Army Board for Correction of Military Records (ABCMR).”

The letter adds that “Individuals may request a correction to military personnel records, including records regarding the characterization of discharge” and that “Individuals who desire to apply to return to service should contact their local Army, US Army Reserve (USAR) or Army National Guard (ARNG) recruiter for more information.”

The Army under President Biden’s administration discharged unvaccinated service members stating at the time that, “Unvaccinated Soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness.”

Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth issued the directive and ordered commanders “to initiate involuntary administrative separation proceedings against any Soldier who has refused the COVID-19 vaccination order and does not have an approved or pending exemption request.”

The vaccination order applied to regular Army Soldiers, reserve-component Soldiers serving on Title 10 active duty, and cadets.

The decision comes as tension continues to rise in the Middle East over the Israel-Hamas war, with many predicting a looming World War III.