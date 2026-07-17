US Launches Attacks on Iran for Sixth Consecutive Night

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

US Central Command on Thursday announced it was bombing Iran for the sixth consecutive night as the US continues to escalate its attacks on the country.

“At 2 pm ET today, US forces began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran for the sixth consecutive night to further degrade Iranian military capabilities,” CENTCOM wrote on X.

Iranian media reported several attacks on bridges and other infrastructure in Iran, suggesting President Trump was beginning to make good on his threat to destroy the country’s bridges and power plants.

A photo published in Iranian media that is said to show the aftermath of a US strike on a bridge in southern Iran

According to Drop Site News, at least three bridges were targeted by the US strikes, and Iran’s Mehr News Agency reported that at least three people were killed and nine were wounded by a strike on one of the bridges in Bandar Khamir, a port city in the Hormozgan province.

Iranian media also reported a strike on a railway station in the port city of Bandar Abbas, and an attack on an airport in Iranshahr, a city in Iran’s southeast. CENTCOM also announced that US Marines conducted what it called a “verification boarding” of a tanker in the Gulf of Oman as it is once again enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports.

Earlier on Thursday, Iran’s military warned that it would target infrastructure across the region if the US began bombing Iranian infrastructure.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command, said that if Trump’s threats were carried out “then everything that, owing to Iran’s restraint, still remains — meaning all infrastructure in the region — will be crushed under the steel blows of the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, such that no trace of it shall remain, as if it never existed.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also announced that it launched attacks on US bases in the region on Thursday, claiming to hit an early warning radar and a gathering of US troops in Kuwait. So far, there’s been no confirmation or denial from the US of any US casualties.