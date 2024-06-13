We’ve gone from “Two weeks to flatten the curve” to Russian Nuclear powered submarines parked just a short distance off the coast of Florida in Havana, Cuba.

We’ve gone from “Two weeks to flatten the curve” to Russian Nuclear powered submarines parked just a short distance off the coast of Florida in Havana, Cuba. pic.twitter.com/7JGYHSZePJ — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) June 13, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



