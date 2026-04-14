2 MILLION German Boys & Men were thrown into a field surrounded with fences & barbed wire & left to starve to death & rot after WW2.
Similar to what the Jewish Bolsheviks did in Russia. pic.twitter.com/FVLn1ydVuC
— Lozzy B (@TruthFairy131) April 14, 2026
One thought on “2 MILLION German Boys & Men were thrown into a field surrounded with fences & barbed wire & left to starve to death & rot after WW2. Similar to what the Jewish Bolsheviks did in Russia.”
This is a FACT, as told to me by a friend/neighbor who served in Germany as US infantry and witnessed this happening to German POWs, most of whom were men under age 30. The man died years ago but he had me type his autobiography where he made this claim, and hated this action. Spent a number of years in West Germany and nearly married a German woman.