22 Killed in Israeli Strikes on Lebanon in the Last 24 Hours

By Jason Ditz – Antiwar.com

Israeli drone strikes against southern Lebanon have killed at least six people this morning and wounded at least three others. The Health Ministry has indicated at least 22 people have been killed in Israeli strikes in the last 24 hours, increasing the overall toll since the Israeli invasion began in March to over 3,040 killed.

The largest strike was against the village of Kfarsir, where an airstrike hit a house and killed at least four people inside. The IDF has yet to comment on the attack nor offer any reason why they attacked that house.

Other strikes targeted a motorcycle in Frun, killing one, and a vehicle in Harouf, which injured another person who later died of their injuries. Additional strikes were reported against multiple towns and villages in the south.

The IDF also issued another round of evacuation orders for 12 towns in southern Lebanon, though these were actually towns for which evacuation orders already existed, and they’re seemingly just reiterating that they want to chase the population out of there.

Hospitals across southern Lebanon are increasingly overwhelmed by the ongoing strikes against the area. The hospitals are being directly attacked intermittently throughout the invasion as well, compounding the risk to health care workers in the area.

Hezbollah also launched a drone strike against northern Israel, hitting a vehicle near the border area, wounding two people, according to the Israeli press. The IDF has yet to comment on that incident.