A Jewish woman in NYC refused to pay a taxi ride after seeing a
Palestinian flag inside.
She claimed it was offensive and invented some extra reason to not pay the ride. pic.twitter.com/neWXbismcY
— Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) April 15, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
A Jewish woman in NYC refused to pay a taxi ride after seeing a
Palestinian flag inside.
She claimed it was offensive and invented some extra reason to not pay the ride. pic.twitter.com/neWXbismcY
— Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) April 15, 2026