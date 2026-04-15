A Jewish woman in NYC refused to pay a taxi ride after seeing a Palestinian flag inside. She claimed it was offensive and invented some extra reason to not pay the ride.

A Jewish woman in NYC refused to pay a taxi ride after seeing a

Palestinian flag inside. She claimed it was offensive and invented some extra reason to not pay the ride. pic.twitter.com/neWXbismcY — Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) April 15, 2026 Share this: Print

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