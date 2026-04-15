Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche tells Americans he will cover up the child trafficking network of Jeffrey Epstein by not releasing the rest of the Epstein files.
He says people should trust him when he says there is not a single document that the government has that should… pic.twitter.com/Hi52DfzKxM
— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) April 14, 2026
One thought on “Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche tells Americans he will cover up the child trafficking network of Jeffrey Epstein by not releasing the rest of the Epstein files. He says people should trust him when he says there is not a single document that the government has that should be released.”
Oh yes, over the years we’ve really developed high trust with him and all those he gate-keeps for. Bravo, mister!! You have shown who and what you serve.
Trust is the foundation of all real relationships. Without that, all else is competition and deception. He’s competing with truth and deceiving the people.
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