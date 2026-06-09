Ana Kasparian exposes how Ben Shapiro's family stole enriched uranium from the United States to help Israel build their secret illegal nuclear weapons arsenal… pic.twitter.com/7P5qhLZUMp
— The Muslim Mum (@TheMumMuslim) June 9, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Ana Kasparian exposes how Ben Shapiro's family stole enriched uranium from the United States to help Israel build their secret illegal nuclear weapons arsenal… pic.twitter.com/7P5qhLZUMp
— The Muslim Mum (@TheMumMuslim) June 9, 2026