Ana Kasparian exposes how Ben Shapiro’s family stole enriched uranium from the United States to help Israel build their secret illegal nuclear weapons arsenal.

Ana Kasparian exposes how Ben Shapiro's family stole enriched uranium from the United States to help Israel build their secret illegal nuclear weapons arsenal… pic.twitter.com/7P5qhLZUMp — The Muslim Mum (@TheMumMuslim) June 9, 2026 Share this: Print

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