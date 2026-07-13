Israeli Attacks Across Gaza Kill Six, Including a Nine-Year-Old Girl

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli forces launched attacks across Gaza on Sunday, killing at least six people, including a nine-year-old girl, as the IDF continues its constant violations of the US-backed ceasefire deal.

Palestinian medics told Reuters that the girl, identified as Tala Abu Matar, was killed by Israeli gunfire at a tent camp near the al-Buriej refugee camp in central Gaza. Footage from Gaza shows the girl’s family mourning her at the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah.

Smoke rises following an Israeli strike on a metal foundry in Gaza City, July 12, 2026. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that an Israeli strike targeting a metal workshop in Gaza City killed at least four Palestinians and wounded several others. Witnesses told Reuters that the workshop was hit by three missiles, and photos show that a major strike occurred.

The Reuters report said that the Israeli military claimed without evidence that it targeted Hamas militants inside what it claimed was a weapons production facility. Regardless of who Israel targeted, each attack is a violation of the ceasefire deal it signed in October 2025, which called for a halt to all “military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment and targeting operations.”

In Khan Younis, southern Gaza, an Israeli strike hit a tent camp, killing one, bringing the daily death toll to at least six. Several other people, including children, were wounded in the attack.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said in its daily update that since the so-called ceasefire deal was signed, Israeli attacks have killed at least 1,100 Palestinians and wounded 3,546. “A number of victims are still under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews have been unable to reach them so far,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.