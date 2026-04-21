🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: A jewish man who RAPED HIS OWN CHILDREN demands the police refer to him using female pronouns.
Why are the police following his requests? pic.twitter.com/259qxIXg8b
— Jvnior (@Jvnior) April 20, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: A jewish man who RAPED HIS OWN CHILDREN demands the police refer to him using female pronouns.
Why are the police following his requests? pic.twitter.com/259qxIXg8b
— Jvnior (@Jvnior) April 20, 2026
One thought on “BREAKING: A jewish man who RAPED HIS OWN CHILDREN demands the police refer to him using female pronouns.”
Related, kinda sorta:
Here’s a 2 minute clip I came across that I find true and helpful in these days of a so-called “mental health” epidemic. I think this lady is an important voice for these times; she is very sharp and perceptive. See what you think:
https://www.facebook.com/ikeslimster/videos/therapist-gives-3-toxic-mental-health-trends/605058125633189/
.