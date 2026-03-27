Brigitte Macron (French first “lady”), while at the White House, says the First Amendment needs to be restricted and limited.

One thought on “Brigitte Macron (French first “lady”), while at the White House, says the First Amendment needs to be restricted and limited.

  1. “…restricted and limited” for We the People while the criminal psychopathic “elite” parasites get to do whatever they “wilt”…. When what needs to be restricted and limited are the criminal psychopathic “elite” parasites…or hunted down, maybe? Hmmmmmmmmm…… There are times I wonder if these parasites are even fully human since they act like vampires (drink blood and eat human flesh, so sayeth the Epstein Files).

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