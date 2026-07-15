CENTCOM Reimposes Blockade of Iranian Ports, Bombs Iran for Fourth Straight Day

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

US Central Command said on Tuesday that its forces have reimposed the blockade of Iranian ports after it announced another round of strikes against Iran, marking the fourth consecutive day that the US has bombed Iran.

CENTCOM said that at 3 pm EST, it began “launching an additional round of strikes against Iran to continue degrading Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” and Iranian media has reported strikes and blasts across southern Iran.

An hour later, CENTCOM said the blockade was back in effect. “US forces resumed the naval blockade against vessels transiting to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas today at 4 pm ET,” the command said.

“There are currently more than 20 US Navy warships and hundreds of military aircraft operating across the Middle East. American forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready,” the command added.

Also on Tuesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), announced that it launched a third wave of attacks against US bases in the region as part of what it has dubbed “Operation Nasr 2.”

The IRGC said it targeted US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait and claimed to have destroyed an MQ-9 Reaper drone deployment ramp at Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base. It said the attacks were launched “in response to the aggression carried out this afternoon by the child-killing US army” against several Iranian coastal bases.

The IRGC warned that its retaliation would continue in the face of further US attacks and that “as long as US mischief continues in the region, not a single drop of oil or gas will be exported from the region,” and that US strikes “will only delay the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.”