CIA Officer John Kiriakou says the Zionist regime is actively training US police departments and infiltrating our law enforcement for a prepared takeover.

CIA Officer John Kiriakou says the Zionist regime is actively training US police departments and infiltrating our law enforcement for a prepared takeover. pic.twitter.com/XK36Aq6Nz7 — ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) July 13, 2026 Share this: Print

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