CIA Officer John Kiriakou says the Zionist regime is actively training US police departments and infiltrating our law enforcement for a prepared takeover. pic.twitter.com/XK36Aq6Nz7
— ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) July 13, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
CIA Officer John Kiriakou says the Zionist regime is actively training US police departments and infiltrating our law enforcement for a prepared takeover. pic.twitter.com/XK36Aq6Nz7
— ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) July 13, 2026