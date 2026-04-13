Fox News, pushing for a social media ban for American youth, warns podcasts are causing people to oppose the war with Iran and think our government is controlled by Israel. pic.twitter.com/oZB90MImxc
— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) April 13, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Fox News, pushing for a social media ban for American youth, warns podcasts are causing people to oppose the war with Iran and think our government is controlled by Israel. pic.twitter.com/oZB90MImxc
— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) April 13, 2026