Fox News, pushing for a social media ban for American youth, warns podcasts are causing people to oppose the war with Iran and think our government is controlled by Israel.

Fox News, pushing for a social media ban for American youth, warns podcasts are causing people to oppose the war with Iran and think our government is controlled by Israel. pic.twitter.com/oZB90MImxc — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) April 13, 2026 Share this: Print

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