Israel is doing everything to get Christian’s to hate Muslims. Yet they won’t tell you how much they hate Christ & how Christian’s are treated in Isreal.

Israel is doing everything to get Christian's to hate Muslims. Yet they won't tell you how much they hate Christ & how Christian's

are treated in Isreal. pic.twitter.com/cpBfpeluZ4 — UFO Hunter (@iamufohunter) March 31, 2026 Share this: Print

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