Israel is doing everything to get Christian's to hate Muslims. Yet they won't tell you how much they hate Christ & how Christian's
are treated in Isreal. pic.twitter.com/cpBfpeluZ4
— UFO Hunter (@iamufohunter) March 31, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Israel is doing everything to get Christian's to hate Muslims. Yet they won't tell you how much they hate Christ & how Christian's
are treated in Isreal. pic.twitter.com/cpBfpeluZ4
— UFO Hunter (@iamufohunter) March 31, 2026