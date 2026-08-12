Israel Now A Political Pariah in America

By Robert Barnes

Israel’s political standing in America fractured its foundation even before the 2026 war, or the summer 2025 strikes. Gaza put Israel on life support in American public opinion, and the Iran war has now pulled the plug on it for generations to come. There’s a reason why when AIPAC tries to buy a congressional seat in America, the one thing AIPAC’s campaign ads never talks about is Israel itself, even going so far as to disguise its campaign role under front names and shell entities, through laundered donations and bogus campaign organizations.

Israel in American Public Opinion: Trends & Tendencies

Israel enjoyed favorable American public opinion for most of its history, but with notable conditions. Those conditions were three-fold: first, don’t involve American military resources in Israel’s conflicts; second, don’t prioritize Israel’s concerns over Americans’ domestic problems; and third, don’t be the aggressor. Whenever Israel turned aggressor, American public opinion repeatedly turned against Israel, no matter the propaganda from the press or the pulpit.

The historical reason for favorable public opinion of Israel in America can be tied to three phenomenon — first, the horrors of the Holocaust brought empathy with the Israeli cause after its full reveal following the end of World War 2; second, Israel siding with the United States in the Cold War with the Soviet Union; and third, an alliance of convenience built in the 1970s and 1980s amongst boomers trying the Israel cause to then emerging politicization of white evangelicals in the so-called religious right. As all three fade in the memory of generations past, Israel’s foundation of public support in America would inevitably erode.

It didn’t help the Palestinian cause that Americans saw its leaders choose the Nazis in World War 2 or, rightly or wrongly, were associated in the American public mind with the terrorism of the post-Cold War era. The history of Islamic-Christian conflict also informed a bit of the backdrop of American skepticism toward the Palestinian cause, but public opinion repeatedly showed Israeli abuse of Palestinians or aggression toward them would further erode American public opinion.

While global public opinion may see America as the bullying empire after World War 2, Americans perceive themselves as defending the underdog on the global stage. Whenever Israel cannot persuasively play the role of underdog, they rapidly lose American public support. The nation built by the Rothschilds and representative of the Epstein elite would rapidly lose public support in America, with a foundation already built on shifting stands not the kind of hard granite that protects Pickaxe Mountain.

History of American Public Opinion on Israel

The first polling on Israel in American public opinion dates to the 1946 Arab potential boycott of more Israeli migrants. Despite the then spreading news of the Holocaust earning empathy from the Israeli cause amongst Americans, Americans overwhelmingly opposed any direct American military involvement. Americans, from the inception of the Israel nation state, wanted America to stay out, with few sympathizing with either side.

As would repeat again and again, Americans opposed any military intervention in favor of Israel.

In the next major conflict, the Israel-Egypt war in 1956, Americans overwhelmingly opposed Israel’s war with Egypt.

Americans sided with neither side, another recurrent trend in American public opinion during Israeli wars.

More Americans supported, than opposed, sanctions against Israel for not withdrawing from the Gaza strip after the 1956 war.

The same pattern recurred in the 1967 war.

Americans also opposed military aid to Israel in the 1967 war.

The same pattern recurred again in the 1982 Israeli incursion into Lebanon, as the AIPAC-Religious Right coalition stood in its infancy.

Then came the holiday period of Israel public opinion, as the Israel lobby’s influence through the donor class, think tanks, and the media took hold, while Israel avoided a high profile war with its neighbors. Between 1983 and before Gaza 2023, Israel enjoyed favorable views in America, with Bibi himself enjoying positive favorable ratings for two decades in American public opinion.

Gaza flipped that, and flipped it fast.

By 2025, Americans disapproved Israel’s actions in Gaza by 2 to 1 margins.

This mirrored a global collapse in the approval and sympathy toward Israel.

Americans followed suit.

Israel only enjoyed majority confidence in America amongst older white evangelical protestants; with everyone else, Israel was already under water. The margin advantage for people who reported “no confidence” in Israel “to do the right thing” was already negative 16 with Catholics, negative 8 with Jews, negative 80 with Muslims, and negative 50 with the “religiously unaffiliated.” The partisan split reflects a complete collapse amongst Democratic voters with confidence in Israel shrinking to the teens. Even amongst GOP voters before the summer 2025 strikes and the 2026 Iran War, showed a big split by age: GOP voters under 50 had no confidence in Israel, with a negative 9 rating. Quite literally, the only constituency sympathetic to Israel were white, evangelical, Protestant, boomer, Fox News watching Republicans — and that was before the war.

The only majority support for Israel’s military actions came from boomers, with every other age group strongly opposed.

Israel lost confidence of every demographic in America other than GOP boomers.

Only boomers found a majority for military aid to Israel.

Anyone familiar with the history of US public opinion on Israel would not be surprised — whenever Israel appears to be the bully, Israel support collapses and the general inclination amongst Americans remains to “stay out” of others folks conflicts. The number of Americans wanting to help Israel in the 1967 war was only 8%. After the 1982 attacks in Lebanon, the same impact on American public opinion occurred, splitting Americans between thye Arab nations and Israel. This trend — “don’t want to be involved with either” — dates to the 1956 war, as only 15% of Americans seven sympathized more with Israel.

This age gap showed up amongst evangelicals themselves even before Gaza. In 2021, evangelicals under 30 sided strongly with Palestinians not Israel by a 16 point margin. Even then, only a bare majority of evangelicals over 30 sided with Israel — before Gaza, before the summer 2025 strikes, and before the 2026 war.

This reflects that the Israel obsession with evangelical pastors disappeared as quickly as it arose, as the televangelists who fueled it were replaced by a new generation of pastors. Half of church-going evangelicals reported rarely even hearing about Israel from their pastor.

This non-intervention approach found favor with evangelicals as well, with the main age difference being younger evengalicals split between the Palestinians and Israel in sympathy, even before Gaza and the war. Non-evangelicals just want to stay out of it all together.

With the boomer evangelicals fading fast as a share of the electorate, even in GOP primaries in the next election cycles, the winning ticket will be running against aid and involvement with Israel, not as its “special ally” for whom we eagerly fight its wars, defend its incursions into foreign lands, arm its military, enable its human rights violations before international bodies, and safeguard its future. Israel’s own decisions has made it a pariah in America, and the future leaders to be in America will be those who grasp that political fact.