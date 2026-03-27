"A toddler in Gaza released from Israel custody has been returned to his family with suspected torture wounds"
Israel tortured a 21 month old Palestinian child. pic.twitter.com/7tGrn5t3DE
— Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) March 27, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
"A toddler in Gaza released from Israel custody has been returned to his family with suspected torture wounds"
Israel tortured a 21 month old Palestinian child. pic.twitter.com/7tGrn5t3DE
— Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) March 27, 2026