Israeli enclaves are popping up all over the world. This time in Australia.
Would you want Israel building a military industrial facility in your country? pic.twitter.com/y5BpSk6gtM
— Senex (@senex_official) August 3, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Israeli enclaves are popping up all over the world. This time in Australia.
Would you want Israel building a military industrial facility in your country? pic.twitter.com/y5BpSk6gtM
— Senex (@senex_official) August 3, 2026