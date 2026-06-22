Mark Levin Flying to Israel as Netanyahu Reportedly Seeks to ‘Leverage’ Levin to Trash Trump’s Iran Deal

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Mark Levin told his audience on Friday that he’s taking a week-long trip to Israel to spend time with family and speak at an unnamed “event.”

As a “joke,” he said he’s “going to be meeting with the Mossad,” “the IDF” and “all the top government officials” to “share information.”

“Should I joke, Mr. Producer, or will everybody go nuts?” Levin said. “So, I’m going to be meeting with the Mossad and the IDF. I’m going to meet with all the top government officials, the security committee. We’re going to share information. They’re going to tell me what to say, when to say it, and how to say it.”

“Of course, none of that’s going to happen,” he added.

Levin failed to mention he’s going to the Israeli government-sponsored Jewish News Syndicate’s International Policy Summit, which is being headlined by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar, Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli, Netanyahu advisor Caroline Glick, Israeli Amb. Danny Danon and more.

🚨 Mark Levin Flying to Israel for Israeli-Govt-Sponsored “Summit” as Netanyahu Reportedly Seeks to “Leverage” Levin to Trash Trump’s MoU ➤ Mark Levin told his audience on Friday that he’s taking a week-long trip to Israel to spend time with family and speak at an unnamed… https://t.co/9f2Xzgt0PJ pic.twitter.com/eAb1zw07Cb — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) June 20, 2026

This trip comes as CNN reports Netanyahu “is trying to leverage right-wing media figures” including “pro-Israel podcaster Mark Levin” to lobby Trump to trash his MoU with Iran.

At the JNS Summit last year, Netanyahu personally thanked Levin for his service to Israel in the infowar.

“[Mark Levin] is more than a friend, he’s a guardian of Israel!” Netanyahu said.

Is Levin operating as an unregistered agent of the Israeli government?

It’s beyond clear that @marklevinshow should file as an Israeli agent under FARA and be prosecuted if he does not.👇 https://t.co/sBetDHz9Bc — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 18, 2026