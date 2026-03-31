Never forget, on October 7, Israel miIitary admitted to kiIIing many their own people with the Hannibal Directive and were the only ones with the ability to melt cars the way they did.
— ĐⱤØ₲Ø🇺🇸 (@KAGdrogo) March 30, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Never forget, on October 7, Israel miIitary admitted to kiIIing many their own people with the Hannibal Directive and were the only ones with the ability to melt cars the way they did.
— ĐⱤØ₲Ø🇺🇸 (@KAGdrogo) March 30, 2026