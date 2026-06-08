Pentagon: Israel Ramps Up Spying on Top US Officials

By Kyle Anzalone – Antiwar.com

The Department of War has raised the counterintelligence threat posed by Israel to its top level. The sources said that Tel Aviv wanted intelligence on Washington’s plans for the war against Iran.

The New York Times and NBC News report speaking with multiple sources who said that the Defense Intelligence Agency raised the threat posed by Israel to the “critical level.” The Times reports that the targets of Israeli intelligence include President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff.

Witkoff, along with Trump’s son-in-law, is leading the negotiations with Iran. Officials told the Times that Tel Aviv is seeking insight into Trump’s decision-making on the war against Iran.

Israel has attempted to undermine negotiations with Iran to prolong the conflict. After the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire in April that was intended to extend to Lebanon, Israel ramped up its war against its northern neighbor. Israel’s attacks on Lebanon resulted in Iran refusing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel is also attempting to surveil the Department of War’s policy chief, Elbridge A. Colby, and his top aide, Michael P. DiMino.

The White House said the reporting on the counterintelligence threat from Israel was false. “This entire story is false and sourced to someone who doesn’t have any knowledge of what’s going on,” the statement said. Israel also claimed the reporting is “completely false.”

The Israeli statement added, “Israel does not gather intelligence on American entities, let alone US government officials.” In an episode of This Last Weekend with Theo Vaughn, former CIA counterintelligence officer John Kiriakou said that Israel has always spied on the US.

Current and former US intelligence officials told NBC News that while it is common for allies to spy on each other, the current espionage by Israel is well beyond what is expected.

The report comes as Congress is considering the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes a provision that will further integrate Israel into the US military-industrial base.