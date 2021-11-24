People Will DIE: New York’s Vaccine Mandate Forces The ONLY Hospital Emergency Room In Long Island To SHUT DOWN

There was only one hospital emergency room in Long Island and now it’s gone, thanks to the fascist and ridiculous vaccine mandate in New York:

New York’s health department actually withdrew the religious exemption of unvaccinated workers at the hospital and that’s why the hospital is shut down:

“But Mt. Sinai South National Hospital blames New York’s COVID vaccine mandate for the shutdown. The hospital says it lost six dozen health care employees today, all unvaccinated workers who had been allowed to stay on the job with a religious exemption. But New York’s department of health withdrew those exemptions as of today and that created a shortage of E.R. nurses here.”

This is truly unbelievable. Long Island is a city of 50,000 people and now they don’t have a single hospital emergency room in the city because someone thought it would be a good idea to take people’s liberty away and force people to get the jab or lose their jobs.

Talk about getting your priorities mixed up. These health care employees worked all last year during COVID with no vaccine, but suddenly they aren’t allowed to work and the healthcare of MANY will suffer because of it. Some could even lose their lives because there isn’t a hospital close by. How could these liberal buffoons running New York think this is a good trade off?

