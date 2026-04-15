🇵🇱🇮🇱Polish MP Konrad Berkowicz displayed an Israeli flag where the Star of David was replaced with a swastika and said:
“Israel is the new Third Reich and that's exactly how its flag should look” pic.twitter.com/tFnijk3HK7
— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) April 14, 2026
One thought on “Polish MP Konrad Berkowicz displayed an Israeli flag where the Star of David was replaced with a swastika and said: “Israel is the new Third Reich and that’s exactly how its flag should look””
FFS! jews just keep on relentlessly jewing! The “nazi” cow is now a skeleton but they’ll keep milking it until even the bones start crumbling. What then jews? Will the red heifer suffice?
Look… for those who still don’t get it, after ALL the proof you could possibly be exposed to, they simply don’t need to be compared to any jewish made-up mass media-upheld “most evil man/regime/empire in the entire universe” psy-war BS. They simply are what they project. They are not “nazis”, “zionists”, “globalists” or any other fictitious jew crap. Yes they have had their cohorts & even useful idiot lackeys or fallguys over the centuries but they themselves are just…
jews
Just say that simple little word that says it ALL way more than any other word can say…
jew
The simple question is – how much longer do you keep being warned like you have been for CENTURIES that allowing them to keep doing what they do to the rest of humanity will mean the inevitable end of civilization?! Why do you bother even taking any basic daily measures to keep yourself alive & healthy if you won’t, and seemingly can’t, deal with the one issue that will inevitably & eventually destroy the very world you strive to be alive & healthy in? Why are you, the herded masses, so damn stupid & impotent?! Oh, you say you “woke up” when “covid” happened? So what? That means absolutely NOTHING, ZERO, NADA if you don’t DO something about it. Here’s a clue – STOP “believing”, STOP following, STOP parroting. Stand up. Start THINKING & DOING before your world is destroyed. And if you don’t realize that your world is actively being destroyed BIG TIME now as we speak then you’re even more stupid & weak-minded than you even appear! Or you can just fall back on the virtual loop social media memeology that was crafted to trap your mind forever & ignore this REAL issue as “yap, yap, yap!” to your peril you imbecile….