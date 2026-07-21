Sen. Graham Worked With Israeli Officials to Push GOP Senators to Pass Aid Package, Amb. Reveals

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Former Israeli Ambassador Michael Herzog revealed on Israeli TV over the weekend that Sen. Lindsey Graham called him “from the Senate floor” to ask him to get the Israeli government to pressure three Republican holdouts in the Senate to vote to give billions in aid to Israel after October 7th.

“Soon after October 7th, we initiated a huge aid package for Israel’s security,” Herzog told i24News, suggesting Israel was the initiator of the US aid package itself.

“[Graham] was one of those who pushed really hard [for it],” Herzog continued.

“When it came to the vote, he called me from the Senate floor and said, ‘Look, I have a problem with three Republican senators who are hesitating, and what I need you to do is get your Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, to tweet how important this supplemental is for Israel’s security.'”

“So, I called Gallant, I wrote a tweet for him, he tweeted immediately, and Lindsey took it, and he convinced these Senators to vote for the supplemental for the state of Israel.”

“And [Graham] called me very happy and he said, ‘We made it!'”

“So, it just gives you a sense how active he was on behalf of the state of Israel for the alliance between Israel and the United States.”

The Wall Street Journal in March described further behind-the-scenes coordination between Graham and the Israeli government when it came to convincing Trump to launch the Iran War.

“To help make the case on Iran, Graham traveled several times to Israel in recent weeks, meeting with members of the country’s intelligence agency,” WSJ reported. “‘They’ll tell me things our own government won’t tell me,’ he said. He spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, coaching him on how to lobby the president for action. Netanyahu showed the president intelligence that persuaded Trump to go ahead, Graham said.”