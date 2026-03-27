Israeli Channel 13 reports that some Israelis in shopping centers and restaurants are deliberately waiting for the sirens to go off to flee without paying their bills. pic.twitter.com/VTniAWT7mf
— Open Source America (@USAopens) March 27, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Israeli Channel 13 reports that some Israelis in shopping centers and restaurants are deliberately waiting for the sirens to go off to flee without paying their bills. pic.twitter.com/VTniAWT7mf
— Open Source America (@USAopens) March 27, 2026
2 thoughts on “Stereotype?”
Gee I thought the Talmud said Jews couldn’t steal from Jews…..
Yea, I was wondering about that, too.