Trump Welcomes ‘The Highly Respected’ Alan Dershowitz Into The GOP, Shills His New Book

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Trump — after purging Rep. Thomas Massie, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones from the GOP and “MAGA” — on Tuesday welcomed in “the highly respected” Alan Dershowitz to the GOP.

“The Highly Respected Alan Dershowitz has written a powerful new book, ‘Why I quit the Dems and so should you! (confessions of a reluctant Republican*),'” Trump wrote on his cash grab site Truth Social. “Alan is a Great American Patriot who understands the Wisdom and Courage it takes to defend Democracy from Communism, and it is our Honor to welcome him into the Party of COMMON SENSE! There are many others, like Alan, who feel abandoned by the Radical Left Dumocrats, and are fleeing the Dumocrat Party, and Blue States, for FREEDOM — This Book is for you. Preorder your copy today.”

Dershowitz left the Democratic Party earlier this year due to their rising opposition to Israel.

In April, Dershowitz took the leap to become a Republican (despite staunchly supporting abortion and mass immigration):

“[I realized] I couldn’t have any influence on either party as an independent,” Dershowitz told Zev Brenner back in April.

“[The Democrats] are the most anti-Israel, most anti-Semitic, most pro-terrorist, most anti-American party in modern American history!”

Trump is not only purging the GOP of America Firsters to welcome in Alan Dershowitz, he’s also getting his war strategy from him:

Just when you think Trump can’t sink any lower, he manages to outdo himself!

Don’t forget, Trump last year also told his own supporters who wanted the Epstein Files released that he doesn’t “want their support anymore!”

Mark Levin, Laura Loomer, and Alan Dershowitz are the New MAGA™!