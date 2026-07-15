Trump’s Ex-Campaign Manager Is Running An Israeli Influence Operation Targeting the MAGA Base

It remains unclear how much Parscale’s outfits paid creators as part of the Israel campaign. Another recent Influenceable campaign offered influencers a base payment of $2,250, plus $1 for every 1,000 views, up to 2 million views—allowing influencers to earn as much as $4,250 per post, according to internal text messages reviewed by TIME. People who participated—most of whom asked for anonymity, fearing reprisals—rejected the suggestion that there was anything improper about the practice. Parscale says none of the money from the FARA-registered contract has been used to pay influencers, arguing that doing so would require them to disclose the source of their funding. He says other Christian organizations hired his firms, such as Influenceable, to support Israel in the wake of the October 7 attacks, but declined to identify them.

One of the conservative figures associated with the campaign was Eyal Yakoby, a recent college grad with a popular X account who began working with one of Parscale’s firms about a year ago, he says, after testifying before a House committee about antisemitism on college campuses. Yakoby says neither Influenceable nor any other firm has ever compensated him to promote views he did not already hold. “It’s not like an agency that represents you,” he says. An official with Influenceable says Yakoby has participated in numerous campaigns on issues related to Israel. “Eyal Yakoby has worked with Influenceable as a paid influencer but never on behalf of the Israeli government,” the executive says, insisting none of their influencers have been paid with foreign money. Yakoby declined to comment further.

The Parscale-led effort continues, but neither the Trump Administration nor the Israelis appear happy about how it’s going. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government had hired Parscale to improve the nation’s standing among conservatives, only to watch support continue to erode on the American right and across the broader U.S. electorate. “We are pissed at Brad Parscale,” says the Israeli official familiar with the arrangement, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. “He was supposed to make things better. We have paid him lots of money. But what did he do with it? Things have only gotten worse.” According to the Pew Research Center, favorable views of both Israel and Netanyahu have fallen since last year. Only 32% of Americans now view the Israeli government favorably, the lowest level in decades. In April, Pew found that Republicans with a negative view of Israel ticked up since last year, with 57% of young Republicans having an unfavorable view of Israel compared with 50% a year ago. Global antisemitic incidents, meanwhile, have surged 34% since the Iran war’s outbreak, according to the Combat Antisemitism Movement’s Antisemitism Research Center.

Parscale insists his initiative has been working. “The purpose of this campaign was to prevent the enemies of Israel and the West from driving a wedge between Israel and the Americans who have traditionally supported it—particularly on the political right—as they have already succeeded in doing among significant portions of the left,” Parscale says, citing a Scott Rasmussen poll released on June 5 that found 73% of voters who support “Trump-like policies” view Israel favorably. “Support within that group for the strikes against Iran increased from 78% to 84%, and support for siding with Israel rose seven points following the conflict with Iran. The audience we were tasked with reaching didn’t abandon Israel. It rallied behind it.”