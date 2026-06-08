U.S. Must Prep to ‘Welcome Large Numbers of Jewish Refugees,’ Pro-War Lobbyist Mark Dubowitz Says

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the pro-Israel, pro-war lobbying group the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, is lobbying for America to open its borders to as many as 1.2 million Jewish “refugees” from Spain, France, the UK, and Canada.Dubowitz helped lobby for America to enter the Iran War and championed the Gaza genocide, and now he wants America to take in Jewish “refugees” facing “anti-Semitism” in the countries of their birth.

Dubowitz wrote Friday on X:

Nearly 1.2 million Jews live in Spain, France, the UK, and Canada. They are among the most educated, productive, peaceful and engaged communities in those countries, yet many face antisemitism, intimidation, and threats. The feckless leaders of those countries — beholden to Islamists and radical left extremists in their political coalitions— are unwilling to defend them. The U.S. should be prepared to welcome large numbers of Jewish refugees. Israel should likewise stand ready to fulfill its historic role as a refuge for Jews worldwide. These communities would strengthen whichever country they call home. Their loss would be profound for the countries that failed to protect them. And a big gain for America and Israel.

He made the comment quote-tweeting i24NEWS’s Mordechai Wagenheim.

Notably, Wagenheim said the mass immigration request only applied to America:

Scooplet: I’ve learned that Spanish, French, British and Canadian Jewish communities have contacted officials at the State Department to explore the possibility of their members immigrating to America under refugee or other protected status avenues. This is due to the rise of often violent antisemitism in their home countries. A State Department official confirmed the information. There is no indication that the department has moved forward on the requests, or what position it might hold. Amb. Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, the State Department’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, declined to comment directly on the information that I received. “It is the government’s responsibility in those countries to make certain that the Jewish community has safety, security and the ability to practice their religion free from any type of harm,” he told me. “The U.S. government demands it.”

The Guardian back in January reported on such a request made by Jews in the UK.

From The Guardian, “US reportedly considers granting asylum to Jewish people from UK”:

Discussions are reportedly under way within Donald Trump’s administration about the US possibly granting asylum to Jewish people from the UK, according to the Telegraph, citing the US president’s personal lawyer. Trump lawyer Robert Garson told the newspaper that he has held conversations with the US state department about offering refuge to British Jews who are leaving the UK citing rising antisemitism. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Guardian. Garson, 49, said he felt the UK was “no longer a safe place for Jews”. He added that recent events – namely an Islamist attack on a synagogue in Manchester and what he described as widespread antisemitism following the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October 2023 – had led him to believe that British Jews should be given the option of sanctuary in the US. Some supporters of Israel in the UK cast mass demonstrations there against the Israeli response to the 2023 attack, in which tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians were killed in Gaza, as motivated by antisemitism. In a US television interview in late 2023, Garson himself called protesters in New York and Los Angeles who opposed the Israeli response “marauding mobs” and accused them of “masquerading as protesters” to shout “antisemitic chants baying for Jewish blood”. In the new interview with the Telegraph, Garson said he could see “no future” for Jews in the UK and placed much of the responsibility on to British prime minister Keir Starmer, accusing him of allowing antisemitism to grow. […] Trump previously hired Garson to pursue a $50m lawsuit against investigative journalist Bob Woodward that was dismissed.

Here’s video of Garson scolding Keir Starmer and demanding that “British Jews deserve more!”

Seeing as how Trump’s entire second term has been exclusively dedicated to serving Israel, it wouldn’t surprise me if he threw open our borders to these “refugees.”

FLASHBACK: Breitbart Editor Joel Pollak: Israel ‘Should Wipe Out Gaza’ And The U.S. Should Take The Refugees