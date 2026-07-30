US Starts Bombing Iran After Trump’s Threats

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

US Central Command announced on Wednesday night that it began launching airstrikes against Iran, hours after President Trump threatened a response to an Iranian missile attack on a US base in Jordan.

CENTCOM described the attacks as a “powerful response” to the attack in Jordan, though the extent of the US strikes remains unclear at this point. Trump has reportedly been mulling a significant escalation compared to the airstrikes the US was launching against Iran earlier this month.

On Wednesday morning, Trump told Fox News reporter Trey Yingst that the US was going to “beat the f-cking sh-t” out of Iran in response to the Jordan attack.

“We’re going to beat the f-cking sh-t out of them,” the president said, according to Yingst. “We’ll be hitting them hard. They’re going to get a beating.”

Trump described the strikes as a “surprise attack” and said that US troops had just “minutes” to intercept the missiles. During heavy US airstrikes on Iran earlier this month, Iran was pounding US bases in Jordan in response, and at least three US troops were killed, and more than 100 were wounded in the attacks.

Trump in the Oval Office on 7/24/26 (White House photo)

The attack came after several days of a lull in US airstrikes against Iran, though the US military has still been enforcing a blockade against Iranian ports, and the Iranian military warned on Monday that it would consider the continued blockade an “expansion of war in the region” and vowed a response.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the strikes on the US base in Jordan were a response to “aggressive actions by the child-killing American army.”

“Until threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran continue and the illegal and mischievous actions of American forces against our interests are ongoing, resistance will continue as well,” the IRGC said. “Threats by American officials and illegal interventions against our interests must stop.”

The Iranian attack came after Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House to discuss the Iran war, and the two leaders described the talks as very positive. “It was a meeting with full cooperation, with mutual support, with understanding on the joint goal that Iran won’t have nuclear weapons, and also other goals,” Netanyahu said. “It was one of the best conversations I’ve had with our friend, US President Trump.”