Vice President JD Vance Reacts to InfoLib Clip of John Podhoretz Melting Down Over Iran Deal

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Vice President JD Vance started cracking up on Tuesday after Megyn Kelly brought up my viral clip of John Podhoretz melting down over President Trump’s Iran deal.

Vance’s full response left a lot to be desired, but I’m too busy smiling from ear to ear to care.

President Trump in April also shared one my clips on Truth Social. You can see a sliver of my tag in the top right (Thiessen chopped it off).

It’s truly remarkable the reach you can get on Elon Musk’s X!