WH spiritual adviser Paula White: 'Christians should donate their first tenth of gross income to Israel to honor God and His tithe'
Imagine your spiritual adviser telling you to Venmo another country 10% of your paycheck or you're disobeying God pic.twitter.com/GyRMNEqrBV
— Ounka (@OunkaOnX) March 30, 2026
One thought on “WH spiritual adviser Paula White: ‘Christians should donate their first tenth of gross income to Israel to honor God and His tithe’”
When this hypocrite “donates” or “tithes” ten percent of her millions of dollars income to Israel to “honor” God and His ‘tithe’ (as if genociding Palestinians and killing Iranian school girls is “honoring” God–honoring Satan is more like it!), let me know…..