Would you like to know who took credit for destroying Sweden with mass immigration?
Watch this clip. They have been doing this all over Europe and in the United States. https://t.co/dOPpnqao1M pic.twitter.com/W1u9H5t730
— Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) March 29, 2026
One thought on “Would you like to know who took credit for destroying Sweden with mass immigration? Watch this clip. They have been doing this all over Europe and in the United States.”
Before I even watched the clip I saw Barbara Lerner Spectre, one of the most ardent pushers of destruction of Europe, the white race and Christianity, so I already knew who is “taking credit” for destroyng Sweden and the rest of Europe. (But at least by watching the clip I was able to spell her name correctly…. Bwahahahahahahahahahahah!)