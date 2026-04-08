“A Jewish Landlord Jacob Kempler in Brooklyn has 287 open violations, 22 active litigations, no working smoke alarm, and a broken fire escape. He is still collecting rent.”

“A Jewish Landlord Jacob Kempler in Brooklyn has 287 open violations, 22 active litigations, no working smoke alarm, and a broken fire escape. He is still collecting rent.” pic.twitter.com/BSLZrr7RPY — WULF (@DerWulf) April 7, 2026 Share this: Print

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