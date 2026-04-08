“A Jewish Landlord Jacob Kempler in Brooklyn has 287 open violations, 22 active litigations, no working smoke alarm, and a broken fire escape. He is still collecting rent.” pic.twitter.com/BSLZrr7RPY
— WULF (@DerWulf) April 7, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
“A Jewish Landlord Jacob Kempler in Brooklyn has 287 open violations, 22 active litigations, no working smoke alarm, and a broken fire escape. He is still collecting rent.” pic.twitter.com/BSLZrr7RPY
— WULF (@DerWulf) April 7, 2026