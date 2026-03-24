All Israel has to do is lay down its weapons, surrender, and these attacks will stop. Pretty simple.

Israeli Channel 12 reports at least three buildings have been completely destroyed in Tel Aviv. One missile directly struck the area, Israeli authorities stated. pic.twitter.com/K1eeAL0iCA — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) March 24, 2026 Share this: Print

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