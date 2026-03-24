Israeli Channel 12 reports at least three buildings have been completely destroyed in Tel Aviv. One missile directly struck the area, Israeli authorities stated. pic.twitter.com/K1eeAL0iCA
— Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) March 24, 2026
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Israeli Channel 12 reports at least three buildings have been completely destroyed in Tel Aviv. One missile directly struck the area, Israeli authorities stated. pic.twitter.com/K1eeAL0iCA
— Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) March 24, 2026