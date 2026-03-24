ISRAEL THREATENS AMERICA:
We’ll drag America to its knees
and make it bleed for abandoning the jewish people.
– Rabbi Tom Glasser. pic.twitter.com/GfND13XDYS
— Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) March 23, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
ISRAEL THREATENS AMERICA:
We’ll drag America to its knees
and make it bleed for abandoning the jewish people.
– Rabbi Tom Glasser. pic.twitter.com/GfND13XDYS
— Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) March 23, 2026
One thought on “ISRAEL THREATENS AMERICA: We’ll drag America to its knees and make it bleed for abandoning the jewish people. – Rabbi Tom Glasser.”
And God will “drag” “Israel” to its knees and make it bleed for abandoning God for Satan! Have fun in the Lake of Fire, Rabbi! (God doesn’t like genociding Palestinians, esp. those who believe on Christ! But keep spitting on believers, Syn of Sat!)