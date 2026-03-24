One thought on “ISRAEL THREATENS AMERICA: We’ll drag America to its knees and make it bleed for abandoning the jewish people. – Rabbi Tom Glasser.

  1. And God will “drag” “Israel” to its knees and make it bleed for abandoning God for Satan! Have fun in the Lake of Fire, Rabbi! (God doesn’t like genociding Palestinians, esp. those who believe on Christ! But keep spitting on believers, Syn of Sat!)

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