ISRAEL THREATENS AMERICA: We’ll drag America to its knees and make it bleed for abandoning the jewish people. – Rabbi Tom Glasser.

ISRAEL THREATENS AMERICA: We’ll drag America to its knees

and make it bleed for abandoning the jewish people. – Rabbi Tom Glasser. pic.twitter.com/GfND13XDYS — Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) March 23, 2026 Share this: Print

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