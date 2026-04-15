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Americans are losing it realizing they work more than peasants used to work

“I've actually f*cking had it with the United States of America — I gotta go to work 40 sometimes 50 hours a week only to get 2 weeks of paid… pic.twitter.com/9YiX036r9u

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 14, 2026