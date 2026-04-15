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Americans are losing it realizing they work more than peasants used to work
“I've actually f*cking had it with the United States of America — I gotta go to work 40 sometimes 50 hours a week only to get 2 weeks of paid… pic.twitter.com/9YiX036r9u
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 14, 2026
One thought on “Americans are losing it realizing they work more than peasants used to work”
I wonder if she knows about “The Greater Israel Project,” or who it is that hijacked the united States, or what modern-day Satanism is? Still, she knows a lot and like many of us, is experiencing a lot. The rich will brush her off like a pesty mosquito, or label her an insane, ranting woman. Or worse, IGNORE her. But some hear the importance and urgency of her words. Some see the rapid escalation of tyranny and torture, and they understand the waters are rising, getting closer to the door. Many have already been drowned.
Slavery is a staircase to hell. Who is walking down into it? Who is walking up and away from it? Choices, every single day. More hell, or fight for freedom.
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