Americans are losing it realizing they work more than peasants used to work

One thought on “Americans are losing it realizing they work more than peasants used to work

  1. I wonder if she knows about “The Greater Israel Project,” or who it is that hijacked the united States, or what modern-day Satanism is? Still, she knows a lot and like many of us, is experiencing a lot. The rich will brush her off like a pesty mosquito, or label her an insane, ranting woman. Or worse, IGNORE her. But some hear the importance and urgency of her words. Some see the rapid escalation of tyranny and torture, and they understand the waters are rising, getting closer to the door. Many have already been drowned.

    Slavery is a staircase to hell. Who is walking down into it? Who is walking up and away from it? Choices, every single day. More hell, or fight for freedom.

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