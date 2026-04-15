An American in Tennessee says a library called the police on him for printing out news articles about Israel and the cops followed him home pic.twitter.com/kBzt5XL4nf
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 15, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
An American in Tennessee says a library called the police on him for printing out news articles about Israel and the cops followed him home pic.twitter.com/kBzt5XL4nf
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 15, 2026