An American in Tennessee says a library called the police on him for printing out news articles about Israel and the cops followed him home

An American in Tennessee says a library called the police on him for printing out news articles about Israel and the cops followed him home pic.twitter.com/kBzt5XL4nf — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 15, 2026 Share this: Print

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