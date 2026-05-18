Thomas Massie vs. The Israel Lobby

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie is fighting to hold onto his seat in Congress in the face of record spending from the Israel Lobby and an onslaught of attacks from President Trump.

“The [Republican Jewish Coalition], AIPAC, Miriam Adelson, and Paul Singer are all part of the Israeli Lobby—and that’s where all the money comes from [for my opponent Ed Gallrein],” Massie told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Sunday.

“And it will be a referendum on foreign policy, whether Israel gets to dictate that by, you know, bullying members of Congress. And I’m the one they haven’t been able to bully. So, they’re putting all the brunt, the force on me,” Massie continued.

“But you can tell that I’m ahead in the polls and they’re desperate. That’s why they’re sending the secretary of war to my district tomorrow. That’s why the president’s losing sleep and tweeting about this. That’s why AIPAC has dumped another $3 million into my race this weekend, is because they’re panicked, and they really haven’t been able to gain a lead in this race.”

Massie’s opponent, Ed Gallrein, is an empty suit with zero charisma who is telling voters his qualifications are classified.

The GOP mocked Biden for hiding in his basement during the 2020 election against Trump, but Gallrein has followed the exact same playbook and let the Israel Lobby’s millions campaign for him.

He makes a fool of himself every time he opens his mouth.

Massie is a genius MIT graduate who used his swing vote status in Congress brilliantly to push both parties to vote to release the Epstein Files, whereas Gallrein is running on being GOP vote number 217, who will just rubber-stamp whatever Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson hand him.

The contrast couldn’t be more stark, but elderly voters in Massie’s district — according to polling — are ready to throw out the finest member of Congress because Trump and some TV ads told them to.

Regardless of what happens, Massie has shown incredible integrity throughout his time in Congress, and his fundraising abilities are truly remarkable.

The only reason this is the most expensive race in history is because he’s been able to raise so much money from so many donors across America. FEC records indicate he’d raised $5.5 million as of April 29th, 2026 (and that’s with Elon Musk flaking on him despite publicly pledging to support his campaign last year). Every million he brings in has to be matched and overcome by Miriam Adelson and Paul Singer (Massie said he suspects the Lobby will have spent $35 million by the time it’s all over).

With demographics shifting against Israel, their power is starting to wane and will likely continue to fall. If Massie seeks higher office in the future, he’s going to have tremendous grassroots support, a Rolodex of donors, and unmatched credibility.

The primary will be held on Tuesday, May 19th.