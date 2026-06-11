At Least 30 Killed in Israeli Strikes on Lebanon in the Past 24 Hours

By Jason Ditz – Antiwar.com

The Lebanese Health Ministry has reported at least 30 people have been killed in Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours, with signs that the escalation of the Israeli invasion of the country’s south continues to grow in spite of the “ceasefire” that has notionally been in effect for nearly two months now.

A large number of people were killed in the city of Tyre, where Israel has ordered locals out of the city’s historical Christian quarter. Thousands more have fled from the city, and indeed in excess of 1.2 million people, some 20-25% of Lebanon’s entire population, have been displaced by the war since March.

At least nine people were also reported killed in the village of Tayr Debba, in drone strikes. Tayr Debba is just two miles outside of Tyre itself, and is considered part of Tyre District. Two more were killed in Deir Qanoun el-Nahr, also near Tyre.

Further strikes were reported in the city of Sidon, north along the coast, with a drone strike targeting a vehicle and killing two people. The identities of the slain in Sidon have not been disclosed. An apartment building was reported struck in Houmine el-Faqoua, in Nabatieh District.

As Israeli ground troops move deeper and deeper into southern Lebanon and show no sign of wrapping up their operations in spite of a ceasefire being declared in mid-April, locals and the displaced are expressing growing concern that this operation just isn’t going to end, and is the beginning of a new military occupation.

The Lebanese Health Ministry has reported that 3,696 Lebanese have been killed and another 11,413 have been wounded since the start of the war in early March. This includes several hundred people that were killed since the ceasefire was declared.