ISRAEL WILL BE NUKED
Cenk Uygur says China and Pakistan officially warned they will NUKE Israel if Israel nuke Iran.
Israel is the biggest threat to world peace. pic.twitter.com/RT1fvP8d5o
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) April 8, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
ISRAEL WILL BE NUKED
Cenk Uygur says China and Pakistan officially warned they will NUKE Israel if Israel nuke Iran.
Israel is the biggest threat to world peace. pic.twitter.com/RT1fvP8d5o
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) April 8, 2026