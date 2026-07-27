Gaza: Death Toll in Israeli Attacks Since ‘Ceasefire Deal’ Has Reached 1,200

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

The death toll in Israeli attacks in Gaza since the so-called ceasefire deal was signed in October 2025, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, as the IDF continues its constant violations of the agreement.

The ministry said in its daily update on Sunday that Israeli attacks over the previous 24-hour period killed at least seven Palestinians, and two more died of wounds sustained by previous attacks, adding nine dead to the death toll to bring it to exactly 1,200. Thirty-six Palestinians were also injured over the past day, bringing the total number of wounded since the ceasefire deal was signed to 3,888.

Mourners bid farewell to Gaza police director killed in Israeli strike during his funeral at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on July 25, 2026 (IMAGO/APAimages via Reuters Connect)

Israeli attacks continued on Sunday, with an Israeli airstrike hitting a vehicle in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, which, according to Al Jazeera, killed two senior Hamas security officials. A day earlier, an Israeli strike killed the head of police in northern Gaza, as the IDF has frequently targeted police and other security officials to disrupt Hamas’s control and further destabilize the small area of Gaza where Palestinian civilians live.

Israeli attacks in recent months have also killed a significant number of children, including four who were killed last week with their mother and father when an Israeli missile hit their apartment as they slept. In June, a UN commission released a report that concluded the IDF has deliberately targeted children in Gaza and has continued to do so despite the ceasefire deal.

According to the Israeli government’s official numbers, five Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza over the same period of time that the IDF has killed 1,200 Palestinians in the territory. The last Israeli soldier who was killed died after being shot by other Israeli troops in a friendly fire incident in February 2026. The other four died as a result of “combat” in southern Gaza in October 2025, when Hamas militants were trapped on the Israeli-occupied side of the Strip.