House Passes NDAA With Section 219 Aimed at ‘Merging’ U.S. and Israeli Militaries

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

AIPAC gloated on Wednesday after the House rammed through a massive $1.15 trillion NDAA loaded with handouts for the Jewish state.

The bill included Section 219, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed last week is aimed at “merging” America and Israel’s militaries.

From AIPAC:

Today, the House of Representatives passed its Fiscal Year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes key provisions that strengthen the U.S.-Israel defense partnership. The House‑passed NDAA authorizes $750 million for U.S.-Israel cooperative programs—a $65 million increase over FY26—including $500 million for missile defense, $100 million for counter‑unmanned systems, $100 million for subterranean operations, and $50 million for emerging technologies. The bill also extends the War Reserves Stockpile Authority–Israel. We applaud the inclusion of a new provision that will help keep America safe and bolster our strategic capabilities—The United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative. This authorizes the Pentagon to work even closer together with Israel in the strategic arenas that will define 21st‑century warfare, ensuring American troops have a greater edge over our adversaries.

Rep. Thomas Massie tried his best to stop it, but the Israel Lobby prevailed.

After seven Republicans voted against the bill, six Democrats subbed in to get it passed (while the other AIPAC-owned reps feigned opposition).

Though the majority of Americans now oppose Israel, our Congress is still Israeli-occupied territory.